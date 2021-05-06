Griguol, historic Argentine coach, dies at 86

05/06/2021 at 5:32 PM CEST

Carlos Timoteo Griguol, historical coach of Ferro Carril Oeste, Rosario Central and Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata, died this Thursday at the age of 86 in the Buenos Aires clinic where he had been hospitalized for several weeks, due to respiratory complications and after having tested positive for coronavirus. The Argentine led Real Betis in Spain for a few months.

“Timo left us. Thanks for everything, old man, impossible not to have you present minute by minute. I will miss you. RIP“Ex-footballer and current coach Victor Marchesini, son-in-law of the late coach, wrote on Twitter.

Griguol, who also directed River Plate and Betis, among other teams, had been admitted to a private clinic for a pulmonary deficiency, with fever and respiratory difficulties, according to the local press. Shortly after, they reported that the coach, who had been vaccinated against the coronavirus at the end of February, tested positive for covid-19.

Griguol was the coach of Rosario Central who won the 1973 National Championship (the local League). With Ferro Carril Oeste, a club from the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Caballito that currently plays in the Second Division, he won the 1982 National Championship and the 1984 National Championship.

In Gymnastics and Fencing, La Plata did not win titles, but he was runner-up in the 1995 and 1996 Clausuras (local league) and the 1998 Apertura. He directed almost 300 matches and the team from La Plata named him “honorary member”.

He was also on the River Plate bench and won the 1987 Inter-American Cup. Kimberley, Unión, Tecos de Guadalajara and Betis are the other clubs he led.

Griguol, who was highly respected in the southern country for his career and knowledge, retired from technical management in 2004 and a few years ago it was learned that he suffered from Alzheimer’s. Several local soccer clubs, coaches and footballers had dedicated messages to him in recent weeks after learning that he had been admitted.