We get new news about what happened last weekend in the Adria Tour. The Croatian press is launching against Grigor Dimitrov And it is that according to what they say, the Bulgarian began to feel unwell last Friday and refused to take the tests and it was not until Sunday, after worse, when he was tested and found that he was positive in COVID-19. Grigor would have flown from Serbia to Croatia with the virus and would have put everyone’s health at risk by failing to carry out any safety measures or get tested in time.

The subject is more than delicate. The alarm was not activated until Sunday afternoon, when Dimitrov confessed to Adria Tour organizers that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Until then, absolutely none of the participants or anyone in the organization had passed a single test. Simply, no one thought of that possibility.

As Sportske relates, Grigor began to feel unwell on Friday. The Bulgarian did not participate in the exhibition matches of that day but did participate in the press conference to present the draw and he was seen taking photos with other players and personalities. By then, Grigor already had a fever but did not want to do the tests. As revealed by Stoimenov, manager of Dimitrov, it simply did not occur to them that he could have the symptoms of the Coronavirus and he recognizes that they were not disciplined and acted accordingly in a situation like the one we are experiencing.

06/23/2020 12:06

Georgi Stoimenov, the manager of Grigor Dimitrov, confesses the mistakes made on the Adria Tour and updates the Bulgarian’s state of health.

Keep reading

After playing Saturday against Coric, visibly ill, Dimitrov made the decision to return to Monaco. On Sunday, Grigor took a flight to this city with a high fever and with the virus in his body, without him knowing it yet. After having a medical check-up, they verified that it was indeed COVID-19. The question that arises then is, When did you get it? It is difficult to answer since the virus takes a few days to manifest. It could have been in Zadar, during the social meeting with people on the streets or in any of the group meetings that everyone had.

Dimitrov’s unconsciousnessnot testing on time and isolating himself from everyone as soon as he started to feel ill, has put many people’s health at risk who was or could have been in contact with him from Friday to Sunday, when he took the flight back to Monaco. In Zadar, they have had to put many people in quarantine, including the mayor of the city, and the places where the tennis players were have been closed and disinfected.

For his part, Djordje Djokovic, Novak’s brother and organizer of the tournament, defends on Serbian television that Dimitrov did not have a fever and alleged that what he had was discomfort in his elbow. He assures that they followed all the rules that were imposed on them and that they never forced anyone to pass the tests upon arrival or during the event and that this “was left to the decision of each player”, with no one choosing to do so.