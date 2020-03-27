It is time to make evaluations of what is happening in the tennis scene. The Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov In this last season, he seemed to have regained the confidence he was so eager to find again, achieving, among other things, great results in major tournaments. The Haskovo-born player has experienced really bad moments in recent years, but little by little and based on work and effort, he is showing signs of recovery of confidence. When it seemed that this good dynamic had been achieved, the coronavirus arrived that forced the whole world of tennis to stop.

The Bulgarian tennis player confesses not having returned to Europe: “I am currently in California. Ever since we heard the news that the whole world was practically combating the coronavirus, I decided not to travel and stay here until the situation normalizes a bit. I think I have made the right decision. Here in California the situation is different from Europe and New York, where the cases of this disease are increasing. We simply have to stay home and have good hand hygiene, “he said in words collected by Tennis Kafe.

Grigor Dimitrov will donate a good amount of money for medical supplies at the Haskovo hospital: “Hopefully these devices and medical supplies will arrive in the next few days. All I can say is that I want this to be fixed as quickly as possible and have no further consequences. A lot of people are dying and we have to do everything we can to help and get over this delicate situation for everyone. “

He dreams of tennis coming back as quickly as possible: “They are very complicated situations, since tennis is my life. We are used to being at this point in the season playing many important tournaments, and staying at home in this situation is something new. I am in contact with many tennis players on the circuit talking of the latest news. I also message myself a lot with all my friends who are in Bulgaria. We have bet to see who ends the confinement with the most beard. I hope I can win, “Dimitrov said with a laugh.

Tennis situation at the moment: “Right now tennis is secondary. ATP supervisors are working every day to know what to do with all this that is happening. Many tournaments have been canceled and there are tennis players who are not obtaining benefits if they do not play. We are in a moment very delicate, but I think that we will be able to reach an agreement. I think that many organizations, federations and players should agree on something in particular. What has been said, all this is secondary. Right now the important thing is to be in good health “, concluded the Bulgarian player who also confessed that during the quarantine he will be studying some courses at Harvard University in online mode.

