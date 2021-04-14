Grigor Dimitrov is already waiting for Rafa Nadal in the Monte Carlo round of 16

Bulgarian Grigor dimitrov, 29 years old and 17th in the world ranking, he already has a place in the round of 16 of the ATP Masters 1000 in Monte Carlo after beating the French Jeremy chardy by 7-6 (7-3) and 6-4 in 1h.42 ‘.

Dimitrov awaits a rival, who will come out of the duel that the eleven-time tournament champion disputes this Wednesday Rafael Nadal, and the Argentine Federico Delbonis.

If the forecasts are fulfilled, the king of the clay reappears with triumph, Dimitrov will attend this Thursday a fourth duel with Nadal in the Principality, third in a row. He has lost them all, from the quarters of 2013 (6-2, 2-6 and 6-4) to the semifinals of 2018 (6-4 and 6-1) and the eighth of 2019 (6-4 and 6-1 ).

The overall record is in favor of Nadal 13-1, 5-0 on clay. The former ATP Finals champion’s only victory came on hard court, at the 2016 Beijing tournament.