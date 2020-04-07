Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov He acknowledged on the official website of the ATP how he is living these years of confinement in California, declaring that he is trying to maintain a positive attitude for this type of situation: “I decided to stay in California once the suspension of Indian Wells was announced. The days have been a Real monotony but to be honest, at the moment I am in good love and I hope to keep this thought always. Tennis players are people with many habits, so it is easier for us to ensure a schedule every day. We must maintain good habits to avoid Don’t get out of your houses and wash your hands constantly, “said the Bulgarian player.

.