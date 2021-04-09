Grifols, with potential of 50%, although without success in its clinical trial

Grifols, 50% potential, despite poor trial results

Grifols gives a step back without achieving statistically significant results in its phase III trial, in the treatment of anti-coronavirus immunoglobulin in hospitalized patients. And it is that the objective, as indicated Rent 4, was to test the efficacy, safety and tolerability of a combined treatment with that substance and remdesivir. It has been carried out in 600 adult patients and no concrete conclusions have been drawn that can be used.

From the firm they consider that it is news of limited impact to the extent that their estimates did not already include the approval of any drug against Covid-19 for the value. Hence, they maintain an overweight to the stock and a target price of 33.67 euros per share that gives the stock, without any loss, a potential of 50%.

Also this Thursday the purchase of 7 new plasma centers in the US is confirmed, self-financed with its own resources. The total price of the purchase from the Kedplasma company of the Kedrion group amounts to 46.5 million euros. We are talking about the sum of about 240,000 liters of plasma each year.

In its quotation graph we observe how the value picked it up last Tuesday in negative with a decline in the price of 1.5%. However, its transition to positive positions is accelerating. In the last 20 sessions, the value has gained 13% despite the fact that it remains negative so far this year with falls of 6%. Together with Arcelor Mittal, it is one of the values ​​that has recovered the most in the last month.

Grifols price analysis

Despite the setback of the trial, Grifols stresses that it will continue with the more than 20 initiatives that aim to find treatments for the different stages of the disease, among which an international study to test an anti-SARS-CoV hyperimmune globulin stands out. 2 intravenous in outpatients, a study in Spain, to evaluate an anti-SARS-CoV-2 hyperimmune globulin administered subcutaneously for asymptomatic outpatients, and another study also in Spain, to test convalescent plasma as initial treatment in mild hospitalized patients or moderate.

According to its fundamental indicators, which are analyzed by the Investment Strategies expert María Mira, Grifols “in an analysis of ratios on estimated results and with an estimated EPS for the end of 2021 of € 1.83 / share, the PER is 10 , 75v, lower than the ratio of Grifols’ average results in the last three years (17.5v) and with margin compared to the average for the selective Ibex 35> 25v ”.

He also highlights that “if we take into account the CBA (+ 26%) the PEG ratio is placed at moderate levels, 0.41v, and shows the upward potential of the value. It will be necessary to monitor the fulfillment of forecasts. By book value, the share is trading at 1.47v, in line with the average ratio for the value in recent years and an average for selective companies of 2.18v. It is not very generous via dividends (Yield is around 2.9%) ”.

Grifols fundamental analysis

“Based on our fundamental valuation we see long-term potential. But keep in mind that the timing is not positive and therefore the recommendation is to keep the value monitored until we see a turn to positive in the market strength for a better entry point. Grifols’ fundamentals are good, its business remains strong, but the market for the moment does not respond to fundamental reasons ”concludes the fundamental analyst of Ei.

If we look at what the Investment Strategies technical indicators show us, we see that Grifols improves by two points, in rebound mode, but takes off from very low levels with which it only reaches a total score of 4 out of 10 possible points. On the positive side, the stock’s upward trend in the medium term stands out. Added to this is the business volume that is growing in the medium and long term. On the other side, the long-term downward trend stands out, the total negative moment, both slow and fast, and the volatility of the value that is growing in the medium and long term.

Grifols premium analysis

