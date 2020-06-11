Grifols has become one of the companies in which analysis houses are most fixed in recent days. The last of these recommendations comes from Berenberg, whose analysts have decided to revise down the firm’s target price today, putting it at 34 per share, from the 35 euros previously established. Still, they give you a potential over 21% regarding the price of 28 euros with which the day ended yesterday on the Ibex 35.

It was not the only house of analysis that has cut the pharmaceutical’s target price. Yesterday, Citigroup reduced it further, to 25 euros per share, compared to the previous 29 euros, although it continues advising to buy the titles of the company. In this case, the potential granted is negative, specifically -10%.

On the contrary, also Yesterday HSBC modified its commitment to Grifols, changing its recommendation to keep the firm’s titles, compared to the previous one to reduce. Analysts point out that Grifols shares are trading at a 20% discount, so they consider that the possible total impact of Covid-19 on their accounts is already reflected in its price. On the other hand, maintain a target price of 27.30 euros per share, a figure very similar to its price in recent days.

For his part, Eduardo Faus, analyst at Renta 4, highlights Grifols “its inverse correlation with respect to the Ibex 35, exposing its character as an active refuge against uncertainty, which gives it a more attractive profile in the face of eventual profit taking on the stock markets. ” Thus, from Renta 4 recommend partial purchase.

Unaware of this variety of recommendations, the firm continues trying to overcome its listing, and today in mid-session it becomes one of the few positive companies in the Ibex 35, with slight increases that place it around 28 euros per share.

Grifols has crossed a path full of ups and downs in its price so far this year. After starting 2020 with a value of 31.7 euros per share, it reached levels of 24 euros in mid-March. Once the current situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic has begun to stabilize, the pharmaceutical company has returned to more normalized levels and has even exceeded the mark at the beginning of the year, reaching 33 euros per title on April 21. However, in recent weeks it has not managed to exceed 30 euros.

The company It has become one of the most prominent within the Ibex 35 During the last months due to his studies in Spain and the United States aimed at finding a cure for Covid-19, although no decisive results have been obtained at the moment. The pharmaceutical company, despite belonging to a sector that has not stopped its activity in recent months, It has estimated that the pandemic will have an impact of 200 million euros on its annual accounts.

For technical indicators, Grifols scores 5 out of 10. It is in the consolidation phase, with a downward trend in the medium term, but bullish in the long term. Its volume is increasing both in the medium and in the long term, but its amplitude range, which measures volatility, is also.

