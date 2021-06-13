Grifols soars up to 16% in the stock market with another fiasco of the American Vertex

Related news

Grifols returns to celebrate in the bag the Fiascos of rival Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The shares of the Spanish pharmaceutical company soared 16% this Friday to 25.94 euros per share with a bulky volume after the US company announced that paralyzes one of his most promising studies.

Specifically, Vertex has announced the discontinuation of the study of its drug VX-864 that he was developing to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AAT). A condition that prevents the synthesis of this protein that protects from damage to the lungs like COPD, known as smoker’s cough, and in the liver, like cirrhosis.

The US company, which has lost more than 13% in the Wall Street futures market, has explained in a statement that the results obtained in phase II indicate that it is “unlikely” that the magnitude of observed treatment effect “translates into substantial clinical benefit”. In this way, the compound will not even go to the final phase of testing.

USA, key market

With this step backwards, Grifols celebrates the lack of new competition for one of its business areas most potentially threatened by the introduction of new medical technologies to replace plasma-based treatments and blood products. Likewise, it should be remembered that the US is the main market for Catalan pharmaceuticals, since contributes 80% of the group’s income.

These are the ingredients that make history repeats itself six months later. In October of last year, Grifols also shot up on the stock market after it was learned that Vertex was leaving the study of a molecule with which it was intended to rival plasma-based treatments that the Spanish was developing to fight against Covid-19.

The withdrawal of Vertex also came only a few days after Grifols had confirmed that you had already started testing your immunoglobulin as a treatment for coronavirus.

Volume shot

The barrage of purchase orders for Grifols shares has been so large that at the opening of the Spanish stock market remained inhibited by the difficulty to marry operations. The buying force, although it moderated with the progress of the session, was more than enough to raise the capitalization of the company above the threshold of 13,000 million euros and place it at the head of the Ibex 35 revaluation table.

In addition, at the end of the session, 2.89 million shares had changed hands. A volume comfortably higher than what the pharmaceutical company usually moves in a full day, since its annual average for this registry is slightly below 934,000 titles, according to official data extracted from Infobolsa.

At the close, Grifols managed to withstand a revaluation of 8.54% up to 24.28 euros per share. A level that the Catalan pharmaceutical company had not seen since the end of January.