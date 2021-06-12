Grifols shoots up in the stock market after Vertex’s failure in one of its medicines

Grifols has skyrocketed in the stock market (+ 8.54%, 24.28 euros) after the failure of Vertex Pharmaceuticals on one of its drugs, which in turn is causing heavy losses for the American pharmaceutical company. The value has risen more than 15% at first, although it has subsequently moderated its advance.

Vertex has abandoned further development of the drug “VX-864 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (“AATD”) as It is unlikely than the treatment benefit seen in a phase 2 study translate into substantial clinical benefit“, as explained by the company in a statement. This has caused its collapse on Wall Street, reaching falls of 10%.

AATD is an inherited disorder and is the most common genetic disease that leads to a liver transplant in children. Vertex was trying to fix the lack of a protein made by the liver, which can affect the function of the liver or lungs. However, following the failure of the study, the company said it will focus on other collectors of molecules that “increase clinical efficacy.”

The news is positive for Grifols, as demonstrated by its stock market behavior, because Vertex is one of the companies that investigates in the fields where the products of the Spanish company are most in demand.

In October of last year, the Catalan group already shot in bag after leaving Vertex a key trial against plasma, as published by Bolsamanía.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: SOMETHING IS CHANGING

“If it closes like this, and the higher the better, the title will have surpassed the important resistance that presents in the last great decreasing maximum (23.75). The intraday highs in the 25.94 euros have set prices above the January highs (25.64). In other words, this Friday’s candle is overcoming significant resistance, although these must be confirmed at the close of the session, “said JM. Rodríguez, an analyst at Bolsamanía, during the day.

“Let’s go little by little, step by step, but there is no doubt that something seems to be beginning to change in the title. And as the most immediate support and how could it be otherwise, we have the bullish gap of today’s opening in the 22.37 euros“, concludes Rodríguez.