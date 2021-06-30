Grifols rises 1% in the stock market after investment by the Singapore sovereign fund

Madrid, Jun 30 (.) .- Grifols rises 1.06% in the trading session this Wednesday after the entity has closed an agreement by which the sovereign wealth fund of Singapore (GIC) will invest about 1,000 million dollars ( about 840 million euros) in Biomat USA, its US subsidiary.

Almost an hour after the opening of the session, Grifols shares rose that 1.06%, the most bullish of the entire IBEX 35, to 22.90 euros per share.

However, at the opening of the day, they have risen by more than 2%.

Despite today’s rise, in the accumulated of the year, Grifols left more than 2%.

