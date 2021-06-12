Grifols returns to green due to the failure of threats: “It is the third to fall in 12 months”

History repeats itself. Vertex pushed Grifols up in mid-October last year Y Vertex catapulted the company’s stocks this Friday. So his American rival said that canceled the test of his molecule VX-814, a treatment intended to compete with Prolastin from Grifols. Now Vertex has abandoned the development of the drug VX-864, also a potential rival and also intended for patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency, which will not go to the final phase of clinical development.

The good news is that these news have caused Grifols to stop trading in the red in the year (it now rises 3.35% in 2021), while its technical aspect finally shows encouraging signs, according to experts from Bolsamanía. “Title has overcome the resistance it presented in the last great decreasing maximum (23.75 euros). We go little by little, but there is no doubt that something is starting to change in value“, indicate the analysts of this website.

Vertex’s latest announcement means leaving another potential risk behind, and that’s clearly favorable in Berenberg’s view. In a report on Grifols entitled ‘Another threat is moving away … for now’, these experts acknowledge that Another potential competitive threat to the company has disappeared, while the “numerous and varied opportunities” of Grifols to increase sales by exploiting new uses of existing products or developing new products “still intact”.

“THE OPPORTUNITIES GREATLY EXCEED THE THREATS”

From the German firm they highlight their positive vision of the company. “We have long thought that Grifols’ opportunities far outweigh the threats it faces“, they affirm bluntly. In this sense, they explain that the failure of the VX-864” tips the balance a little more in favor of opportunities. “Berenberg has an advice to ‘buy’ both for Class A securities (price target of 29.30 euros) and for Case B (21.95 euros) from Grifols.

At the beginning of the year, the multinational biopharmaceutical company based in Brussels UCB decided not to continue its trials with rozanolixizumab in CIDP (chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy), and this was also good news for Grifols, so the failure of the V-864 means “the third potential competitive threat that has been reduced in the last 12 months”, they remarked from Berenberg.

Still, Vertex does not give up. In an announcement that Berenberg calls “surprising”, the American has revealed that it has more preclinical candidates with which it hopes to be able to raise the functional concentrations of AAT. “Therefore, this threat to Grifols may not have completely disappeared, but at least it has been delayed for several years “, points out the German firm. In any case, it advises that the new candidates must be at least three or four times more effective than the VX-864 and not have toxicity problems if they want to have some probability of providing some benefit to patients. “This seems like a difficult task, in our opinion.”Berenberg concludes.

LEADING PLAYER FROM BEGINNING TO END OF THE WEEK

And if Grifols was the protagonist at the end of the week for its tremendous rally thanks to the Vertex news, it was also at the beginning of this after the FDA (US Food and Drug Administration) will approve Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug.

Grifols is also working against the disease in its AMBAR trial and, although experts acknowledge that this announcement is not positive for it given the competition it entails, they also highlight that it raises hopes for AMBAR’s approval.

“The decision on Biogen opens the door to possible new approvals, in an indication (Alzheimer’s) in which there have been no approvals in the last 20 years, “they commented from Renta 4 on Tuesday.

After Friday’s rally, Grifols closed this week with accumulated increases of 11%.