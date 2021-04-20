Grifols maintains its rebound in the market

Grifols maintains a rebound in the market and 80% of its strategic plan

Grifols A added 7 more plasma centers to its purchasing strategy a couple of weeks ago, especially focused on the United States. An acquisition to Kedrión for 46.4 million financed with its own resources, which gives it no less than 1.4 million liters per year immediately.

And what is more important to try to alleviate last year’s deficits in terms of the amount and price of the plasma you buy. Its Strategic Plan had marked the acquisition of up to 435 centers by 2025. It already has up to 351 centers in its portfolio in 2021 alone: ​​296 in the US and 55 in Europe (Germany, Austria and Hungary). In other words, it holds more than 80% of those it plans to acquire with a margin of action of four and a half years ahead.

This year he plans to open between 15 and 20 new centers, although not only in the United States because he plans to open several in Egypt after his alliance with the government of that country last November. Y After the boost last month by Credit Suisse, which sees the price of the security at 25 euros per share, it continues to advance.

In its quotation graph we see that the value continues to rebound, recovering positions in the last month, advances that already exceed 5.7% in the accumulated rate. However, in the annual calculation it continues with decreases, which nevertheless are minimized to touch 3%. Grifols remains far from its best levels for the year recorded in January, which separates it by 12.2%.

Grifols price analysis

The company has just convened its Telematic General Shareholders’ Meeting to, among other matters, reduce the number of members of the Board of Directors from 13 to 12, with the resignation of Ramón Riera. President Víctor Grifols will also be re-elected as a member of the Board. The 2020 accounts and the ordinary dividend charged to voluntary reserves will be approved.

Grifols, if we look at what the Investment Strategies premium technical indicators show us, reaches a total score of 3 out of 10 possible points. In effect, the rebound is only upward, the medium-term trend is maintained and the long-term volume of business is growing. The rest, clearly unfavorable indicators, with a long-term downward trend, total moment, both slow and fast, that is negative, the medium-term volume that is decreasing and the range of amplitude, the volatility of the value, increasing in both aspects .

“The recovery of Grifols in recent weeks, from 19.18 euros per share, is totally insufficient to alter the unquestionable bearish dominance of the background, while the price approaches its simple moving average of 200 periods or long-term, the slope of which remains strongly downward, as well as the downward guideline that starts at 34.09 / 33.67 euros per share ”, according to José Antonio González, technical analyst at Investment Strategies.

Grifols on daily chart with average amplitude range in percentage, MACD oscillator and trading volume

Grifols technical analysis

