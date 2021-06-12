Grifols, Indra and Telefónica; gold, silver and bronze of the week in the Ibex 35

After adding 1.28% in the computation of the five sessions, the Ibex 35 remains at bullish consolidation phase in the vicinity of the annual highs thanks to the expansionary policies of central banks and despite inflationary fears looming on both sides of the Atlantic.

By values, Grifols It has been the title that has given the most profitability to its shareholders. Specifically, 11.27% weekly has been recorded after the failure of its competitor Vertex in one of its medications. With this rebound, as highlighted by José María Rodríguez, an analyst at Bolsamanía, the value has pierced its last great decreasing maximum (23.75 euros), notably improving its graphical perspectives.

Behind the Catalan pharmaceutical company Indra (+ 7.14%), which is gradually recovering from the blow it suffered with the removal of its president by the Government, and Telephone (+ 6.79%), which has gained 6.79% thanks to a positive report from Berenberg and the significant reduction in debt undertaken.

Conversely, Siemens Gamesa has led the losses, with a cut of 3.17%. In this way, the wind turbine manufacturer continues to suffer on the stock market and is already trading at its lows so far this year. Bankinter (-2.85%) and Acciona (-2.31%) have completed the bearish podium of the week in the Spanish selective.

Weekly variations