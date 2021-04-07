The seven centers acquired are licensed by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European authorities and obtain approximately 240,000 liters of plasma annually. Grifols A will have immediate disposal of the plasma obtained in these centers.

Grifols buys seven plasma donation centers in the US for 46.4 million

The transaction has received the necessary regulatory approvals and will be financed with own resources without issuing debt.

With this acquisition, Grifols highlights in a statement “its commitment to continue increasing its plasma supply organically and inorganically”.

Since January 2021, the efforts made by Grifols to accelerate the execution of its expansion plan allow the company to immediately have approximately close to 1.4 million additional liters of plasma per year, while moving forward with the opening of new centers.

In this regard, in March 2021, Grifols closed the acquisition of 25 plasma centers in the US from BPL Plasma, with which it obtains approximately 1 million liters of plasma per year.

Regarding your organic efforts, the company plans to open between 15 and 20 new plasma centers in 2021. Likewise, Grifols will open several plasma centers in Egypt in 2021, following the strategic alliance signed with the Egyptian government in November 2020.

This acquisition is aligned with the expansion and diversification strategy of Grifols access to plasma, a leading company that has a solid network made up of 351 plasma centers: 296 in the US and 55 in Europe, specifically in Germany, Austria and, recently, Hungary. The transaction contributes to continuing to strengthen Grifols’ integrated network of plasma centers, which represents an important competitive advantage.

The company remains committed to continuing to increase its plasma availability in order to continue ensuring the supply of plasma therapies to patients who need these essential drugs and thus be able to respond to the expected strong demand. This transaction has had the legal advice of Osborne Clarke.