Grifols advances on account of the failure of Vertex

How the tears of one company turn into the smile of another. That is what happens to Grifols in the market. Nemesis Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ failure to develop a study on the efficacy of its VX-864 treatment against alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency has catapulted it to the heights. In other words, the Californian firm has renounced its final trial in the treatment of a genetic liver disease and the Catalan company has favored it in the market.

And while this is always bad news for those with liver conditions, your competitor Grifols, with its Prolastín you are in luck, on account of its plasma derivatives with the withdrawal of the American company, although it seems that it will try again.

At the moment, in its weekly price graph, we see that the value floats, in such a way that the bias changes from negative to positive in the market. After the 8.54% advance, which exceeded 14% at some points in the session and therefore set a new annual maximum for the value, places Grifols’ balance sheet for the stock market year with a positive 3.35%. Already also that of the last 20 sessions, since it rises 3.35% since last May 17.

Grifols price one week

At the moment, there are no changes in its valuation, but the German Berenberg reiterates its neutral recommendation and target price of 29.30 euros per share that represents a potential of 20.5% for the stock. This is good news that is added to the fact that the market consensus does not include, for example, sales recommendations for Grifols.

Grifols “recovered positions with great strength in the session, opening a significant bullish gap, supported by extensive trading activity. In this way, the price exceeds previous relative highs and reaches the resistance of 25.64 euros per share, in a context of increasing lows and activation of buy signals in price oscillators, whose readings are far from overbought ”, as The technical analyst of Investment Strategies, José Antonio González, tells us.

Grifols on daily chart with average amplitude range in percentage, MACD oscillator and trading volume

Technical grifols

Continuing with the technical point of view, the Investment Strategies premium indicators indicate that Grifols downgrades until all indicators are negative with 0 out of 10 possible points for the value. The trend is downward in the short and medium term, the total moment, negative both slow and fast, the volume in its two slopes is decreasing, as is the volatility of the value, increasing in the medium and long term.

Grifols premium

For María Mira, fundamental expert of Ei “in an analysis of ratios on estimated results and with an estimated EPS for the end of 2021 of € 1.65 / share (revised after the publication of figures corresponding to 1Q21), the PER is situated at 14.12v, lower than the ratio of Grifols’ average results in the last three years (17.5v) and with margin compared to the average for the selective Ibex 35> 25v. ”

He emphasizes that in the blood products company “it will be necessary to monitor compliance with the provisions. By book value, the share is trading at 1.7v, in line with the average ratio for the value in recent years and an average for selective companies of around 2v. It is not very generous via dividends (Yield is around 1.55%). The ratios are moderated under the forecast for 2022 and reflect greater long-term potential of the value ”.

In addition, the fundamental analyst of Investment Strategies points out that “based on our fundamental valuation we are positive with the long-term value, always bearing in mind that the timing does not seem positive and therefore the recommendation is to keep the value monitored until we see a turn to positive in the strength of the market for a better moment of entry ”.

