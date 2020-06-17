Quique Setién analyzed Barcelona’s victory over Leganés 2-0. The coach praised the work of Antoine Griezmann on the field and admitted that the team still lacks finesse to be at its best. The Cantabrian He is satisfied to take six of six points.

Summary of the match

« I knew the game was going to be difficult. Unless you have the fortune of getting it right at the beginning, which opens the game, it will be difficult. So it has been. We started very well, but then we lost some balls and gave them life. It happened to us in the Cup match. They could have scored. Then we have already controlled the last 20 minutes. They close very well and defend very well. Finding the spaces is not easy. In addition, we are not yet with that subtlety with the ball.

Minutes management

“There are actually a lot of uncertainties. You try to manage the minutes well. You wait to see how the game develops. In the end, you want to make the changes and you give in to cooler players. We have lacked to overcome a team that locks up very well and, when you are not very fine with the ball, it costs more. They have done well. They accumulate a lot of people in defense and they have the physical capacity to get ahead and hurt you ».

They are not full

«Unlike the Cup match, we scored the first one there. It cost us today. Finding spaces is not easy. It’s hard to have those actions that leave you alone in front of the goalkeeper ».

Griezmann

«It is not easy for those who play inside. When so many people accumulate, you have to be very fine to find the spaces. Griezmann can participate more or less, but he does a commendable job. Today he has scored a goal, but it has been canceled. It is very important for everyone ».

Ansu Fati

“He had suffered some discomfort for several weeks and today he played 45 very good minutes. The marker has opened for us. I am happy because he works a lot in defense and helps us ».