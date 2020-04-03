Antoine Griezmann He affirmed in 2018, after winning with the Atlético to Real Madrid the European Super Cup, which was already eating at the same table as Cristiano Ronaldo Y Messi. The striker, who had lagged behind them both in voting for the Ballon d’Or in 2016, was aiming to win the award two years later after proclaiming himself world champion with France, but was third again. It was then that he decided to sign for him Barcelona in order to have greater recognition.

In his presentation as a new player for the Catalan team, Griezmann indicated that his intention was “try to win League, Cup and Champions” However, in the fight for these collective objectives, the Frenchman has left aside the individual ones. Now he works for Messi to win a new Ballon d’Or and his influence in the game has been considerably reduced.

The Catalan team is obliged to sell to adjust their accounts and has decided to listen to offers is for him. Barça will not hesitate to sell if, with the money that comes in, it can be launched for the signing of Neymar or for the one of Lautaro Martinez. Furthermore, in the absence of offers close to 120 million who paid for Atlético in the summer, Barcelona could take advantage of the fact that Griezmann likes Paris Saint-Germain to include him in his offer for Neymar and thus be able to lower the price of the Brazilian.

Fewer goals than Atlético

With 11 games to go until the end of the Santander League, Antoine Griezmann He has been replaced 11 times by Ernesto Valverde and Quique Setién. At this point, last year, it had only been changed three times in the Atlético de Madrid. Griezmann’s number of goals has also suffered, despite the fact that the Barcelona It is a team that generates more occasions than the mattress box. If last season the former of the Real society He had 12, three fewer than the previous one, this one has 8. It should be noted that his average number of goals during the five seasons he spent at Atlético de Madrid was 13.2 goals in the first 26 games played. To top it off, while Luis Suarez connects seamlessly with Messi, Antoine Griezmann He does not finish understanding with the Argentine, something for which the club contemplates his departure.