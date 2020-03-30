The French striker would like to recover his favorite number 7.

It’s not a scoop, No. 17 wasn’t the first choiceAntoine Griezmann at FC Barcelona. And the French striker would like to change next season. “I would like to recover number 7,” confirmed the world champion, in the midst of League of Legends broadcast on Twitch.



When Griezmann arrived at Barça, n ° 7 was owned by Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian was then loaned to Bayern Munich but “Grizi” had already played in a Liga match with the No. 17, and the regulations prevented him from changing. It could be good for this summer because Coutinho should leave Catalonia permanently.

In the meantime, Griezmann took the opportunity to give his news. “The containment is going well, but there is nothing we can do,” he said. I miss football a lot. I don’t know when the competition will resume, I don’t know when I will resume training. “

Also read:

All FC Barcelona news