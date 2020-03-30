Antoine Griezmann must leave FC Barcelona as soon as possible. This is the advice given by one of his former coaches to the three-color international striker.

It is an understatement to say that the first season ofAntoine Griezmann is not easy. The French striker has still not found his place on the field, the FC Barcelona is only rarely inspired, the wounded accumulate in the group, and a change of coach was made last January. Not to mention the coronavirus crisis, which has suspended all competitions since around mid-March…

The defector ofAtlético de Madrid probably didn’t expect as many pitfalls, and is back in spite of the criticism that has accumulated in recent months. “He is criticized at Barça because the team is in crisis. We must look for a scapegoat in this situation. This is the last to arrive, the club has given a lot of money for him… “, summarizes, in ElDesmarque, Martin Lasarte, one of his coaches at Real Sociedad, his very first club in Spain.

Successfully adapt, or it will be time to leave

What to do then in this configuration? “He will have to wait a little longer to successfully adapt, or it will be time to leave, why not, look for another option that will be neither better, nor worse, just different,” he adds. The end of the current exercise, if he manages to play, could be decisive for the future of the world champion, because the return of Luis Suarez to competition becomes clearer.

“I see Griezmann sad, he is not happy. Those who know him know that his game is based on joy, his positive way of transmitting things, adds Lasarte. At the moment, Barça is suffering from the absence of Luis Suarez, a lot. Everything rests on Messi, and he cannot be blamed, so it is Griezmann who is. ” Will the former Colchonero finally succeed in shining and finding his place once the Uruguayan returns to business?

Also read:

Discover Reste chez Toi, the new special containment site

Messi and Barça players charge the club

Why Messi is better than Maradona