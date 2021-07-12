Griezmann rejects Manchester City’s offer and asks to return to Atlético de Madrid

Antoine Griezmann, Barcelona forward, could leave the ‘blaugrana’ team for the next season 2021-2022 since the culé club wants to sell it and the French attacker would not put any obstacle or impediment to it, and despite having an offer from Manchester City , the French striker wants to return to Atlético de Madrid.

According to information revealed by Alex Silvestre at the Chiringuito de Jugones, Griezmann has already received an offer from Manchester City to play in the Premier League, but the still Barcelona player asked to return to Atlético de Madrid if he leaves the culé squad.

“The MANCHESTER CITY has made an OFFER to GRIEZMANN, but he WANTS TO RETURN to ATLETI,” he reported.

It should be remembered that Chelsea would also be interested in the signing of the French forward, although it would have been Barcelona that offered him to the current European champion to lighten the salary mass and be able to register Lionel Messi.

The French striker came to Barcelona from Atlético de Madrid in the 2019-2020 season, and despite having a somewhat difficult start, he managed to stay with the Catalan team.

