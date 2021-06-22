“Griezmann plays better in the center”

06/22/2021 at 7:06 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Didier Deschamps has addressed the media in the Portugal-France preview – it can be followed live on the SPORT newspaper website – the match that will close the group stage of the Eurocup. The French team faces the clash with 4 points in their particular locker and, therefore, with the classification to the second round assured, but the confrontation against the Portuguese will be key to determine in which position they finish the group stage.

The coach wanted to make an impact on the importance of Barça Antoine Griezmann in the national team. “I know he can play in all three attacking zones, but his preferred position is obviously playing through the center.. Beyond that, it is a more general reflection regarding the fact that it can have an impact on the balance of the team, which is more dangerous with better animation & rdquor ;.

He also dedicated a few words of encouragement to Ousmane Dembélé, who has had to resign from the European Championship due to his injury. “It is a sad moment for both him and the group, as we lose an offensive weapon. Between each game, I always reflect on injuries and try to keep the team more competitive to get the best results & rdquor ;.

Regarding the game against Portugal, Deschamps has ensured that they will go for it despite having the classification to the eighth assured. “The ambition for tomorrow is to obtain the best possible result, with a great impact on the classification and, incidentally, on the rival that we will have to face in the second round. You have to play the game to try to find the best possible combination & rdquor ;.