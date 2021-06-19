Griezmann, on the podium of the final stage scorers

06/19/2021 at 5:32 PM CEST

.

Antoine Griezmann, forward of the French national team, has been placed on the podium of the top scorers in the history of the final stages of the European Championships.

The Barcelona forward signed the French team’s draw against Hungary in Budapest (1-1) with what is his seventh goal in a final phase, which equals him with the English Alan shearer and is only surpassed by Cristiano Ronaldo, who has eleven goals, and also French Michel Platini.

GriezmannIn addition, he achieved the first goal from a player from a Spanish LaLiga club in this European Championship.