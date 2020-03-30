More than necessity, the Barcelona He has real urgencies to sell players this summer. Your billion dollar budget, taken with pins and made from the most imaginative financial engineering (almost economy-fiction), has blown up with the coronavirus crisis that can cause a hole of more than 100 kilos in the coffers from the Camp Nou. And there is no other solution than to sell assets. The first Griezmann.

In this financial emergency situation, the priority is the transfer of Antoine Griezmann, one of the few expendable players for Barcelona who has true value in the market, since others like Rakitic or Vidal (by age) or Umtiti and Dembelé (by performance) have seen their value plummet.

The Barca you need to place Griezmann and its intention is to get a figure close to 100 million, even if it has to include a variable part by objectives. For this, the Frenchman has already been offered to two clubs that would be in a position to undertake a transfer of those conditions in the post-coronavirus market.

Two potential buyers

The first is PSG. The French club, with which Barcelona is obliged to negotiate the signing of NeymarIt could be an ideal destination for Griezmann, especially if the Brazilian and Cavani, who has his days in Paris, leave. In favor of his signing would be the great relationship that Griezmann has with Mbappé, the PSG franchise player.

In addition, Griezmann has also been offered to Manchester United, one of the clubs that had the most interest in signing the French crack while playing for Atlético. However, the signing of Griezmann no longer a priority at Old Trafford, since all the financial muscle of the red devils will be used in the transfer that can set the record for this summer: that of Jadon Sancho.