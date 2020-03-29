Griezmann arrived at Barcelona at the most inopportune moment. His televised pumpkins a year earlier caused the French, closed-handed, to land with his right foot in the Barça dressing room, which he preferred to Neymar, in the fans, who did not forget the documentary betrayal, and even in the press, who saw his signing unnecessary and extemporaneous. Now, just nine months after his arrival in Barcelona, ​​Griezmann he is sentenced in Barcelona.

The performance of Griezmann in Barcelona, ​​approved but discreet, has not helped him to become one of the untouchables in the future of a squad, affected by the ERTE presented by the Barça club for the coronavirus, and who will have to tighten your belt in times to come, especially if the desired Neymar and Lautaro Martínez end up arriving, signings that are neither cheap nor earn little.

That is why Barcelona needs to place this summer whatever Griezmann, one of the highest paid players of his staff, to make room for the arrival of Neymar or, failing that, to try to alleviate the enormous economic hole he has with the salary mass of his staff.

A mandatory sale

Also, the continuity of Luis Suárez, Messi’s close friend and protected from Leo in the squad, at Barcelona he seems assured, which condemns Griezmann to leave the Catalan club this summer. As if that were not enough, the possible arrivals of Neymar or Lautaro –even of both of them– force Barça to make cash with the Frenchman and also to take off his high profile.

The Catalan club is starting to move the forward by half Europe, but the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus will not help Barcelona to recover the enormous investment of 120 million that it made for Griezmann less than a year ago.