“Griezmann? In football everything is possible ”

Enrique Cerezo, president of the Atlético de Madrid, has attended the presentation of the VII edition of the Platinum Awards. And after the act, he briefly attended the media, who asked him about the possible trick that is being negotiated with him. Barcelona Come in Saul Y Griezmann, operation that has been stopped.

“I have no idea, they haven’t told me anything, I don’t know anything. I do not know how the negotiations are, not even if there are, but there is little left for you to know what is going to happen “, the president began, and then referred to Griezmann:” In the world of football everything is possible but in the case of Griezmann I have no idea, nor have I asked ”.

On Saul, the other protagonist of the news, did not reveal anything either: “Many people will ask about all the players, as always, but in this case I don’t know if the Liverpool has acted. We do have a technical service that does it very well and that will be aware of everything “.

And finally, it was blunt to talk about the future of Joao Felix: “Joao is an Atlético de Madrid player, has a long-term contract and is one of the leading figures in football in Europe.”