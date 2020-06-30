Every passing day, Antoine Griezmann’s situation in Barcelona becomes more unsustainable. On the day the Frenchman faced his former teammates, Quique Setién not only bet on leaving him on the bench in one of the most important games of the season, but he threw all the second part heating up and entered the injury time.

Second consecutive substitution of the former mattress, who also did not enter the starting eleven against Celta de Vigo. A whole declaration of intentions of the Cantabrian technician, who no longer considers ’17’ culé untouchable. So much so that he entered the field in the 90th minute after more than half an hour in the band warming up.

Thus, his situation at Barça definitely bottoms out. The show was worthy of a movie: when the last minutes of the game were approaching and the Frenchman had not yet entered the field, the camera was focused for a moment on a stunned Griezmann, who waited for a call from the bench without moving, visibly angry.

He could barely make contact with the ball in the four minutes he was on the field, in the draw of his team against Atlético de Madrid that leaves the Catalans very touched facing the fight for the league title. The Griezmann thing already smells weird: the former Atleti has hit rock bottom as a culé.