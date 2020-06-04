Griezmann escapes exchange with Neymar and PSG talking about Olympique Marseille | Coronavirus news today | League of Spain | Soccer



























































































































Welcome

!

You have created your Futbolred account. Know and personalize your profile.

Verification email will be sent to

Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.

The Frenchman, who plays in Barcelona, ​​sounds to go to PSG. But his team, as a fan, is another.

Antoine Griezmann.

Photo:



.

By:

Futbolred Writing

June 03, 2020, 04:23 p.m.

Antoine Griezmann is one of the players who constantly sounds like a bargaining chip for Barcelona in the next transfer market, as the Spanish club is determined to bring Neymar back, and that is why he would offer the Frenchman to PSG.

The environment of the talented footballer, world champion with France in 2018, ensures that Griezmann does not want to play at PSG, first because he wants to continue at Barça and succeed in the Catalan team; and second, because he is a follower of Olympique de Marseille, the staunch rival of the Parisian club.

Even on his social networks, he published a video of his little son wearing the Marseille shirt.

One fan and follower of Griezmann in networks, stressed that “although it may seem far-fetched, I think Griezmann multiplies his publications on OM so that Barça does not put him in the operation with PSG to sign Neymar.”

And the player, without hiding anything, replied “bah bravo”. Message for the leaders of the Blaugrana team.

C’est peut être tiré par les cheveux, mais je pense kil multiplie les publications avec l ‘@ OM_Officiel pour pas que le @fcbarcelona_fra le mette dans la balance direction @PSG_inside au moment de come chercher @neymarjr 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍ ♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤣🤣🤣 – LIBASKI (@Nuage_Blanc) June 3, 2020

COMMENT

SAVE

Enter or

register

to save articles in your user area and read them whenever you want

Saved item

To consult it at another time,

visit your user area.

This article has already been saved

To consult it at another time,

visit your user area.

Item could not be saved, please try again

.