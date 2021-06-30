Griezmann did not return to France with the rest of the team

06/30/2021 at 6:15 PM CEST

Following the elimination of France from the European Championship after losing on penalties to Switzerland, the internationals returned to Paris with the national team. They all returned to the capital except Griezmann, Lenglet and Varane, who asked the national team to travel directly from Bucharest to the vacation spot.

The defeat of the team led by Deschamps was one of the most notorious – along with Portugal – since fiThey were one of the favorites to win the competition. However, Switzerland proved capable of standing up to them and even winning on penaltiess. Gavranovic was the hero of the match, since he managed to force the extension one minute from the end of the match, giving his country the possibility of reaching the quarterfinals after defeating one of the candidates to win the tournament.

With this hasty homecoming, the three French footballers anticipated their holidays. After breakfast and the last speech by Deschamps, Griezmann, Lenglet and Varane, they traveled directly to take advantage of the days before the start of the next season, since none of the three will play the Olympic Games with the selection.

After this deletion they are even considering the continuity of the selector. And even more so after knowing the departure of Zinedine Zidane from Real Madrid, who already sounds like one of the candidates to occupy the French bench.