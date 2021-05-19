Griezmann, Dembélé and Lenglet, to the Eurocup

05/18/2021

On at 20:38 CEST

Benzema took center stage in the squad list offered by Didier Deschamps. The French coach summoned the Real Madrid forward after six years away from the national team and it became the big surprise of a list where there were no big news.

Les 2️⃣6️⃣ Bleus qui departont sur les routes de l’Europe! 🇫🇷 #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/HfochGPPen – Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) May 18, 2021

Deschamps called up his strong bloc in recent months for the Euro Cup, where Ousmane Dembélé, Clement Lenglet and Antoine Griezmann, the three French Catalans, have also entered. The two forwards had practically a guaranteed place and the central, despite not having his best season with Barça, also has the confidence of the coach, which has preferred it to other names such as Upamecano.

Finally, Koundé, the defender of Sevilla, debuts in a call with the absolute of France. Deserved award after a real season. Also entering is Marcus Thuram, the Gladbach striker. Players like Rabiot are left out.

These are the main novelties in a list of summoned of a very high level and that shows once again that France is one of the serious candidates to win the Eurocup.