Griezmann, Benzema and Varane do not train with the group 4 days after debut

06/11/2021 at 9:26 PM CEST

Four days from making his debut in the Eurocup against Germany, Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema Y Raphäel Varane, three pillars of the French team, were absent from training this Friday in the sports city of Clairefontaine.

Both Griezmann, with muscular discomfort, and Benzema, recovering from the contusion to his right knee from the June 8 game against Bulgaria, exercised in the gym, while Varane break.

This Friday’s session was marked by work with the ball, for which six-on-six matches were organized using half of the field.

France will debut against Germany at the European Championship on June 15 in Munich. Then they will face Hungary in Budapest on the 19th and will close the first phase against the current champion, Portugal, on the 23rd also in Budapest.