Griezmann believes that France was affected by the public

MADRID.

The French international Antoine Griezmann acknowledged that they had “lost the habit of playing with the public” after tying with Hungary (1-1) on matchday two of the group stage of the Eurocup, played this Saturday at the Puskas Arena in Budapest before 67 thousand spectators.

It was a difficult game with the public. We had lost the habit of playing with a full stadium. We are not doing well, “said the FC Barcelona player in statements to Bein Sports.

In addition, Griezmann assured that “the field was dry, it was hot and heavy”. “But we already knew that before the start of the game. We were trapped in little space and we couldn’t convert our chances.”he added.

We pay dearly for it. It’s the European Championship, we already know, with great nations and great players, even against Hungary, it’s tough, “said Griezmann, who has no doubts that France will be in the knockout stages of the tournament.

“We will have to be solid against Germany”, said about the third and last day and before being asked how he looks next to Mbappé and Benzema. “We have to keep working, but I am confident. I know we will reach the second round.”, ended.

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.