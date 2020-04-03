Finally, PSG would be interested in the idea of ​​an exchange between Antoine Griezmann and Neymar, according to Sport.

In Catalonia, we are beginning to believe more and more in an exchange between Antoine Griezmann and Neymar. It is easy to see why this “deal” would settle the FC Barcelona. The Blaugranas, who could not afford to hit hard on recruitment last summer, will have even less money in the next transfer window, with the coronavirus crisis. That is why they announced that they wanted to turn to player exchanges. And shedding offAntoine Griezmann, whose integration into the Barcelona game is not ideal, would not displease them if it was to recover Neymar.

The novelty, according to Sport, is that PSG too could be interested in a possible exchange. According to the Catalan daily, Leonardo and Thomas Tuchel are planning to bring new blood into the Paris attack. And above all, the project would be to give a more French tone to their team.

Barça would be optimistic

Under these conditions, Griezmann’s profile could be interesting, there is bound to be little doubt about his possible agreement with Mbappé on the ground. The two men know each other well to evolve together in the French team.

This is why, according to Sport, Barça is more optimistic on the subject, according to the feedback that its leaders receive during discussions with agents and market specialists. The Blaugranas are however aware that the case is far from over. But, according to them, there would be room to find an agreement …

