‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 18 News, Date, Cast, and Spoilers

Grey’s Anatomy fan, I’m about to announce the best news of your life (or rather, your 2021): We’re getting another season! That’s right — ABC just announced that season 18 is officially a go, meaning we’re not about to say goodbye to Meredith Gray so easily.

While the show took its sweet time before securing a renewal (apparently Ellen Pompeo wanted to ink a new deal with Shondaland before committing), the new season is indeed happening, despite writers preparing a season 17 finale that could double as a series end.

But enough worrying about the current season. Here’s everything we know so far about season 18:

Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr. are all returning.

Thanks to The Hollywood Reporter, we know that some OGs are staying at Seattle Grace Hospital, at least for the time being. Chandra Wilson (Bailey) and James Pickens Jr. (Richard) just got new deals, while Ellen Pompeo just got another pay bump to return in the titular role.

As ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke told Deadline in January 2020, there’s definitely more to come with our beloved doctors / nurses. But they will also let Pompeo dictate just how long she wants to continue on the show. “Grey’s Anatomy will live as long as Ellen is interested in playing Meredith Gray,” Burke told the publication. “We will let her lead the pace on that.”

Still, season 17’s plot is set up so it could be a series finale too.

Given how season 18 was up in the air for so long, this is super smart! Grey’s showrunner Krista Vernoff, who took the reins from Shonda Rhimes in season 14, told The Hollywood Reporter in March that the storyline could go either way. “I’m planning a season and a finale that could function as either a season finale or a series finale,” Vernoff said. “I’m planning for both contingencies and it’s hard and it’s not ideal. It’s not where I wish we were. “

Even though we now know there’s more to come, we’ll probably still get teary, NGL.

Some fan favorites won’t be returning for season 18.

Jesse Williams fans, it might be time to look away from your screens. The actor recently announced his leave from the hit series after a record 12 seasons, making many a Grey’s fan upset.

“I will forever be grateful for the boundless opportunities provided to me by Shonda, the network, studio, fellow castmates, our incredible crew, Krista, Ellen, and Debbie,” he told Deadline about his decision to leave the show. “As an actor , director, and person, I have been obscenely lucky to learn so much from so many, and I thank our beautiful fans, who breathe so much energy and appreciation into our shared worlds. The experience and endurance born of creating nearly 300 hours of leading global television is a gift I’ll carry always. I am immensely proud of our work, our impact, and to be moving forward with so many tools, opportunities, allies, and dear friends. “

I know, I know — this is a difficult thing to read and your emotions are likely all over the place. But hey … maybe there will be some new doctor to thirst over? It is Shondaland, after all. They probably have something (or rather, someone) in the works to take over for Jesse. Just you wait.

