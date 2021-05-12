‘Grey’s Anatomy’ renews for one more season and Ellen Pompeo gets another pay raise

The fate of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ has finally been decided in the short term. Despite the fact that season 17 of the hit Doctors’ series is having a farewell aura, with the appearance of characters who have long been out of the series and the departure of some of the most veteran actors, ABC has managed to renew fiction for an eighteenth season.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, this renewal is also accompanied by a new contract between the channel and Ellen Pompeo, who will receive another raise in salary and will remain as the highest paid actress on television Thank you for playing Meredith Gray. Two other actors, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr., have also renewed contracts for Miranda Bailey and Richard Webber to continue on the series, and they have also come with a salary increase. Also staying are Kevin McKidd (Owen), Camilla Luddington (Jo) and Kim Raver (Teddy).

Krista Vernoff will remain as showrunner for next season and at the moment it is not known what will happen to the series beyond that season 18. Season 17 has had to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic on the set, and has also incorporated it into the plots, hence that “special” feeling. It has also been a shorter season. The series remains the leader in viewership, in fact the most viewed in the 18-49 year-old demographic in the United States.

The firefighters will also return

Besides ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, ABC has also given one more season to ‘Station 19’, the spin-off centered on a fire station. Ellen Pompeo serves as executive producer for both. A few days ago the chain already announced the renewals of ‘The Good Doctor’ and ‘Big Sky’.

Season 17 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ can be followed in Spain via Disney +.