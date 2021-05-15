‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Jackson’s Farewell Chapter Preview (Jesse Williams)

Season 17 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is being quite a roller coaster. The series decided to respond to the coronavirus with some very special chapters, integrating the pandemic but also giving Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) the opportunity to meet many characters who are no longer in the series. But we will also have to say goodbye to one of them.

Season 15 episode will be Jesse Williams’ last. ABC has released a preview of that chapter, which will be broadcast in the United States on May 20 and here in Spain it will arrive a little later through Disney +. This is how Jackson Avery says goodbye, one of the oldest remaining characters, who arrived on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ in the sixth season.

Jesse Williams has two projects on the horizon away from the operating rooms. One is ‘Team Joy’, a crime comedy directed by Joe Tripician, and ‘Marked Man’, a drama directed by Andrew Dosunmu about a black man who infiltrates the Universal Black Development Association as a mole for the FBI. Both are in early stages of development and do not have a release date. He is also awaiting his Broadway debut with ‘Take Me Out’, which will be released in 2022 after being delayed due to the pandemic.

One more season

Although Jackson says goodbye to the Gray Sloan Memorial, the series already has assured its continuation, at least for another season. A few days ago it was announced that medical fiction had renewed and that Ellen Pompeo would return to the front of the cast in season 18. Beyond that, it is not known what will happen with ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, which had already been considered season 17 as a kind of closure in case they finally did not renew.