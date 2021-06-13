‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Ellen Pompeo meets Eric Dane and a changed Justin Chambers

That an actor decides to leave ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ (or the writers decide it for him) is a drama for the viewers, but also for the family of actors that has been forging on the set of the ABC series throughout 17 seasons. As we have seen over the years, Ellen Pompeo, the centerpiece of this entire family, She has always wanted to keep in touch with her colleagues, whether they are still at Gray Sloan Memorial or not..

The actress recently surprised her Instagram followers with a series of Stories in which she revealed that she had arranged to have dinner with two very important actors from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ who are no longer part of the series. One of them is Eric Dane, who played Mark Sloan and left the show in 2012. The other is Justin Chambers, who debuted with Pompeo in the first season as Alex Karev, and who left the hospital in 2020.

In fact, what is most surprising about this reunion is the new look of Chambers, with dyed platinum blonde hair and an outfit worthy of a fashion victim, with a star scarf (that looks like the United States flag) tied around the neck . Justin Chambers left the series a bit suddenly and fans weren’t exactly satisfied with Karev’s plot closure.

Meredith’s Beach

Eric Dane, meanwhile, brought Mark Sloan back in one of the episodes of the current season 17. He did it on the “beach” Meredith dreamed of when she was in a coma from COVID. In addition to him, characters as important to the protagonist as George O’Malley (TR Knight) or Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) also passed through her. All seasons of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ are available on Disney +, which is in charge of premiering the current season with one episode per week.