‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and the return of Lexie Gray and Eric Dane

The current season of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is based on reunions, more or less impossible, through Meredith’s coastal hallucinations. In the last episode, in fact, he has performed no more and no less than two.

Aired in the United States this Thursday, April 1, they have returned to the series Chyler Leigh, as Lexie Gray, and Eric Dane, as Mark Sloan. Of course, they have done it on the beach with which Dr. Gray hallucinates while fighting COVID-19.

ABC

ABC

It seems that filming the reunion was particularly complex around Chyler, who was filming ‘Supergirl’ in Vancouver. Therefore, he could not physically reunite with the protagonists. As Eric Dane explained to The Hollywood Reporter:

Chyler was in Vancouver. So we had to do some magic. Chyler could get here, but then not go back to Canada. There was a green screen and a lot of Ellen and me.

Dane, for his part, commented on how comfortable the return was, as if “he had never left”:

It was very comfortable and very easy and it was very nice to see many of the same familiar faces from the team. It’s a role that always looks good on me, like one of those great old t-shirts. And it was like putting my shirt back on and hanging out at the beach for a couple of days, and catching up with some old friends.

Recall that the return of Lexie Gray and Mark Sloan were preceded by Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) and George O’Malley (TR Knight). Weird will they be the last, there have been more deaths here than in ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘The Walking Dead’ combined.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io