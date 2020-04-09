Telemundo-

Fiera Lasa / Mezcalent.com – Although on many occasions she has dedicated love messages on her social networks to her husband and affirms that her son gets along very well with him, Grettell Valdez He does not talk much about his in-laws and for the first time reveals that this is because there is a very large cultural barrier that prevents his relationship from being normal.

The actress made a question and answer session on her Instagram and there were two that caught her attention and that, unintentionally, are related to each other, since she confessed that she would like to learn another language not only to grow personally, but to have a normal conversation with parents of Leo Clerc.

“I want to take an online course to learn French,” Grettell said when asked about her plans for quarantine, and when another fan asked about her relationship with her in-laws, she confessed, “We don’t talk much because they speak pure French, that’s why I want to study, but they are both very cute ».

To end, the villain of the soap opera «Médicos: Línea de Vida» pointed out that many of her fans ask her if she wants to have children with her partner, to which she replied no and joked saying to all those who ask her this question They should commit to helping her change diapers and other chores for the baby.

