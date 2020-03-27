Grettell Valdez receives a nice message from his son after quarantine with his father | Instagram

The Mexican actress Grettell Valdez is currently missing to his son Santino Borghetti, as it is known, it is found in quarantine along with his father Pato Borghetti and Odalys Ramírez.

A week ago the news was released that Duck and Odalys had released positive for the coronavirus testUnfortunately, when this happened, his son Santino was with both of them, so he had to be quarantined with his father.

Grettell’s eldest son with his brothers Gia Y Rocco they find a good condition health and are not infected.

Out of sadness, the actress finds herself separated from her son after this happened, but she is also in voluntary isolation to prevent any contagion.

Being a week away from his mother, it is obvious that feelings come and starting to miss her, so Santino wrote a pretty message for her.

In the image that the little one published on his official Instagram account comes out next to his mother while they are hugging.

Missing mom I love you, “he wrote in the post.

So far it has more than 20 thousand likes from family, friends and followers and quite a few encouragement messages and support for him.

On the other hand, Grettell also shared on his Instagram account a beautiful photo next to his son because the lack of being with him is notorious.

There are more difficult days than others and this is one of those I miss you very much, “he wrote next to the image.

The comments were hundreds, where they point out that it is the best for both and soon they will be together again.

With God ahead everything will be fine and you will have it with you soon, as a mother I put myself in your place and I understand you perfectly, God is with you and all of us … faith a lot of faith, “wrote one follower.

Grettell is very clear that his son Santino is more than safe and very well cared for at his father’s house; However, it is obvious that the distance causes nostalgia.

