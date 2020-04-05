Telemundo-

Some days ago, Grettell Valdez, in tears, shared the nightmare she was living when she could not see her son Santino, because they suspected that it could have COVID-19, but now the actress has already been able to reunite with her little one.

But not only, because after having such a bitter drink, the Mexican artist decided to give herself a few days of relaxation and went to the beach, where she was captured in a tiny pink bikini that perfectly accentuated her curves.

Although it is not the first time that Grettell uploads this type of publication in which he gives a little taste of how well it is preserved at 43, it seems that time does not go through it and currently it looks spectacular.

