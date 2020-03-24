Greta Thunberg says coronavirus shows that you can “act quickly” in crises

LONDON, Mar 24 (Thomson . Foundation) – Climate activist Greta Thunberg said on Tuesday that rapid and far-reaching economic and social changes to stop the coronavirus pandemic show that halting climate change is also possible.

Officials around the world have responded to the coronavirus outbreak by closing businesses, schools and other facilities, banning meetings and travel, and proposing financial bailouts to keep economies afloat.

“The coronavirus is a terrible event … there are no positive results,” the Swedish teenager told the Thomson . Foundation in an online interview.

“But it also shows one thing: that once we are in a crisis, we can act to do something quickly, act quickly,” said Thunberg, 17, whose school strikes became a global climate movement.

“While it must be in a different way than how we have acted in this case, we can act fast and change our habits and treat a crisis like a crisis.”

Thunberg wrote Tuesday in a social media post that she and her father had shown symptoms of COVID-19 infection after a recent trip to Central Europe.

She was isolated for the past two weeks, but was not tested for the virus, she said on Instagram, where she has 10 million followers.

“It is extremely likely that he has had it, given the symptoms and the circumstances,” he said.

