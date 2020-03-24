Greta Thunberg may have coronavirus, is in quarantine

Greta Thunberg may have coronavirus, is quarantined | Instagram

The well-known and young activist Greta Thunberg in the company of her father traveled to Central Europe, for what it is believed could have coronavirus since it was presenting symptoms, it is already in quarantine.

Thunberg announced that she herself was quarantined after she began to have some of the characteristic symptoms of the disease.

He commented through a post on his account Instagram weeks after he returned from his trip to Central Europe, he isolated himself in an apartment far from his mother and sister.

“About ten days ago I started to feel some symptoms, exactly at the same time as my father, who traveled with me from Brussels. I felt tired, I had chills, a sore throat and I coughed. My father experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever, “said Greta.

Of Swedish origin, the young woman mentions that the proof of COVID-19 It cannot be done in your country unless you need emergency medical treatment. Anyone who feels bad is recommended to stay home and isolate themselves.

Due to this, it is very likely that she is infected by the symptoms that she presents, however, she was not tested to corroborate it.

According to the information that has been shared with younger people, the COVID-19 It does not affect them as much as it does for adults or the elderly, fortunately it has already recovered, however, it stated something that drew a lot of attention:

“I hardly felt sick. My last cold was much worse than this! If it hadn’t been for someone who had the virus simultaneously, I wouldn’t have even suspected anything. Then I would have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a little cough. And this is what makes it so much more dangerous, “wrote Greta.

The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father – who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I’ve basically recovered, but – AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve

A shared post by Greta Thunberg (@gretathunberg) on ​​Mar 24, 2020 at 8:22 p.m. PDT

He also mentions that although the symptoms in the young They are relatively mild, and they probably do not know they have the disease, so it is easier to transmit it to older people who are even more affected by it.

Greta advises to follow the care and advice of the health authorities In order to avoid more infections, we must stay isolated in our homes to avoid the spread of the virus.

