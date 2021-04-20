Greta Thunberg donates 100,000 euros against inequality in covid vaccination

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg. (Photo: REUTERS)

The foundation of the Swedish activist Greta Thunberg will donate 100,000 euros to the Covax system to fight against the inequality of vaccination against Covid-19. “The most vulnerable have to be a priority,” defended the activist.

This was announced this Monday, April 19, at a press conference by the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who thanked Greta Thunberg for the donation so that “those most in need can be vaccinated.”

During her speech, the activist has defended that the most vulnerable “have to be a priority” in vaccination, for which she has criticized that “it is unethical for a country with high incomes to vaccinate healthy and young people, at the expense of older people. vulnerable or sanitary in countries with less income ”.

“We talk a lot about solidarity, but what is prevailing in the distribution of vaccines is nationalism, we are being exposed. And that is why we are betting on the COVAX initiative for a more equitable distribution of vaccines ”, pointed out Thunberg.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Two-speed vaccination: “No one is safe until everyone is safe”

From our pandemics to the fourth wave

Vaccination delays have a high economic cost

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.