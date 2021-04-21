Greta Thunberg describes unequal distribution as “vaccine nationalism”

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg at a Fridays For Future protest in front of the Swedish Parliament. Thunberg has donated 100,000 euros from his foundation to the Covax mechanism for equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines. (Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP)

Greta Thunberg reappeared and raised her voice now for another world cause: luneven distribution among countries of the vaccine against Covid-19.

“It is completely immoral that high-income countries are now vaccinating young, healthy people if that occurs at the expense of people in risk groups on all fronts in the netherlands and middle income ”, he denounced.

He added that “this is a moral test, today we have talked about showing solidarity and yet vaccine nationalism it is what is driving the distribution of vaccines. Only when it really comes down to it, do we show our true face. “

Greta Thunberg sets the example

As a sign of her commitment to a more equitable distribution, the environmental activist announced that the Greta Thunberg Foundation will donate 100,000 euros (about 2.3 million pesos) to the Covax mechanism.

The Covax mechanism is a public-private partnership between the World Health Organization (WHO), the Vaccine Alliance (GAVI), and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines in 92 impoverished countries.

What you should know about Covax: What is and how does the Covax mechanism work?

Thunberg explained that the vaccines purchased with these resources should be distributed in low- and middle-income countries, which cannot compete with rich countries that negotiate with large pharmaceutical companies.

Ask for an equal distribution

“We have the means at our disposal to correct the enormous imbalance that exists in the world today in the fight against Covid-19. As with climate change, we must help the most vulnerable first“, Greta Thunberg stressed during a joint press conference with the director of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

In this regard, the director general of the WHO encouraged the international community to listen to the call of the young environmentalist and strengthen support for the most vulnerable countries.

He recalled that while in some rich countries a quarter of their population is already vaccinated against Covid-19, in those with lower income the proportion is one person for every 500 inhabitants.

If there are vaccines, they are applied

Greta Thunberg said that everyone who has the opportunity to access a Covid-19 vaccine must receive the dose.

This after she was questioned about whether she will support young people who have asked people her age not to get vaccinated, so that those doses are used in higher risk groups.

Abounded that uneven vaccine distribution has nothing to do with peopleRather, it is a decision of national governments and pharmaceutical companies, which they must resolve.

“If we start asking young people not to get vaccinated, this would send the wrong message. Of course, everyone offered the vaccine should receive it“, I consider.

(With information from Reuters, AFP and EFE)