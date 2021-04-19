Greta Thunberg asks for solidarity and that countries share their anticovid vaccines

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg called for international solidarity and that countries that have already vaccinated their risk groups against COVID-19 share the vaccines with countries that do not have access to them.

“It is the most reasonable thing to do. We must protect, give priority to the most vulnerable and those who work on the front line, no matter what country they are in, ”the activist declared at a press conference organized by the World Health Organization (WHO).

At this event, the WHO announced that Thunberg has donated 100,000 euros to its COVAX program, which aims to finance the purchase of vaccines and their distribution among low and middle-income countries that do not have the economic capacity to compete with rich countries when negotiating with pharmaceutical companies in the international market.

Thunberg, a Swedish national who lives in Stockholm, said there will be people who will be very frustrated if their governments share their vaccines.

“Of course I want to have a normal life again and all the people I know want the same, but we need to act with solidarity and using common sense. The only moral and correct decision that can be taken is to give priority to the most vulnerable, regardless of where they live, ”he said.

Asked if he would support a strike by young people refusing to be vaccinated so that unused vaccines are sent to poor countries, Thunberg argued that the unfair distribution of vaccines “is not a question of individuals, but a problem that must be solved. by governments and pharmaceutical companies ”.

“If we start asking young people not to get vaccinated, this would send the wrong message. Of course, everyone who is offered the vaccine should receive it, “he added.

With information from AFP