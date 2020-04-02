A few days ago we published that Greta Kampschroeder had promised Oregon State to fulfill his university journey there. According to ESPN experts, the Naperville, Ill., Base ranks 12th in this year’s high school prospect.

Greta Kampschoeder @ gretakamp11 (’21 Naperville North HS IL & @mwehoops) has committed to Oregon State.

Kampschroeder is our # 1 ranked 2021 player.

– Midwest Hoops Spotlight (@MHS_Girls_) March 30, 2020

According to studies carried out by ESPNW, these are the main characteristics of the young base:

Smart, versatile base, high for the back court, game creator and selfish. He is capable of doing a lot of damage in the half court. Good shot, ability to dribble and finish plays with a lot of traffic. High knowledge of the game, shot to the hoop and very competent in both sides of the field. She will be a major player at the University in 2021.

Kampschroeder led the Naperville North Huskies in most statistics last season, in which he averaged 17.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.4 steals per game. In his junior season he ended up winning the DuPage Valley conference and regional title (the first since 2005 for his institute).

It remains to be seen how she performs now in college basketball, although all those who have been close to them agree in affirming that she is a very intelligent and hard-working girl and that she will end up arriving in the next years at the WNBA.

.