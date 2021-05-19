Grenoble Foot win 2-0 against Paris FC in the semi-final

05/18/2021 at 10:46 PM CEST

The Grenoble Foot beat 2-0 at Paris FC during their Ligue 1 semifinal match held this Tuesday at the Stade Des Alpes.

The meeting started in a positive way for the local team, who inaugurated the luminous one with a goal of Achille anani in minute 8, ending the first half with a 1-0 score.

After the half of the game came the goal for him Grenoble Foot, who increased his scoring account with respect to his opponent with a goal from Willy Semedo moments before the final whistle, in 87, concluding the confrontation with a score of 2-0 on the scoreboard.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Grenoble Foot gave entrance to Anthony Belmonte, Moussa Djitte, Willy Semedo, Jules Sylvestre-Brac Y David henen for Florian Michel, Achille anani, Mamadou diallo, Jessy benet Y Yoric ravet, Meanwhile he Paris FC gave entrance to Florian martin, Gaetan belaud, Morgan guilavogui Y Lalaina Nomenjanahary for Said Arab, Julien Lopez, Mohamed Lamine Diaby Y Florent hanin.

The referee showed two yellow cards, one for Yoric ravet, of the local team and one for Ousmane Kante, of the visiting team.

Data sheetGrenoble Foot:Brice Maubleu, Harouna Abou Demba, Loic Nestor, Adrien Monfray, Jerome Mombris, Mamadou Diallo (Willy Semedo, min.74), Jessy Benet (Jules Sylvestre-Brac, min.84), Charles Pickel, Florian Michel (Anthony Belmonte, min .65), Yoric Ravet (David Henen, min.84) and Achille Anani (Moussa Djitte, min.73)Paris FC:Vincent Demarconnay, Ali Abdi, Axel Bamba, Ousmane Kante, Florent Hanin (Lalaina Nomenjanahary, min.68), Said Arab (Florian Martin, min.58), Marvin Gakpa, Moustapha Name, Cyril Mandouki, Julien Lopez (Gaetan Belaud, min .58) and Mohamed Lamine Diaby (Morgan Guilavogui, min.68)Stadium:Stade Des AlpesGoals:Achille Anani (1-0, min. 8) and Willy Semedo (2-0, min. 87)