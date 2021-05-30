Grenergy: Teresa Quirós and María Merry del Val new councilors

Grenergy Renovables, the company that produces energy from renewable sources and a specialist in the development, construction and management of photovoltaic and wind projects, will strengthen its Board of Directors with the appointment at the next General Shareholders’ Meeting of Teresa Quirós and María Merry del Val as new directors of the company.

So much Teresa Quirós What Maria Merry del Val They have extensive experience in the energy sector and the ESG area (environmental, social and corporate governance), as well as in financial management, strategic planning and corporate development after their extensive experience at the head of companies and national institutions and international

Teresa Quirós has a degree in Economics and Business Administration from the Malaga Faculty. He also has training in executive and senior management programs at prestigious institutions such as Harvard University or business schools such as ESADE or IESE.

Precisely, Teresa has developed an extensive professional career in the Red Eléctrica Group, where he has been CFO for almost a decade until March 30. Currently he also belongs to the board of directors of Hispasat, as well as to the audit, appointments and remuneration and technical and investment committees.

For her part, Maria Merry del Val has a degree in Business from ICADE. He also has an Executive MBA from the ESCP Business School. During much of her career, María has been linked to investment banking, venture capital and project financing in entities such as Goldman Sachs or Royal Bank of Scotland, although in recent years she decided to found Attalea Partners, a consulting firm specialized in ESG and impact investing, where it advises investors and large companies in the integration of sustainability objectives and strategies.

With both appointments, Grenergy strengthens its Board of Directors and complements it with key profiles in finance, management control and ESG, also achieving parity between men and women, as well as increasing the total number of directors, complying with the objectives of sustainability and the company’s good corporate governance recommendations.

Proposal for approval of the loyalty action

On the other hand, in the call to the General Shareholders’ Meeting, the company has proposed to include in its statutes the additional double vote for loyalty. In this way, a double vote is conferred on each share owned by the same shareholder for two consecutive years without interruption from the date of registration in the special registry book created for this purpose, in accordance with the Capital Companies Law.

Grenergy, as a company in full expansion and growth, has a clear strategy of intensive investment in renewable projects. That is why such investments will require strong capital requirements. That is why the Board of directors considers that the adoption of the loyalty shares will favor a greater predisposition of the majority shareholder to its dilution in the capital and at the same time will ensure the growth line that the company has followed up to now.