Grenergy strengthens itself to accelerate its growth in Europe and the development of storage technologies

Grenergy Renovables, the company that produces energy from renewable sources and specializes in the development, construction and management of photovoltaic and wind projects, has strengthened its organizational structure with the incorporation of three new area directors with the aim of accelerating its growth in Europe and developing storage technologies.

The company has appointed Francisco L. Quintero as Power Generation & Equity Director; a figure that will be in charge of the global management of the renewable generation assets of the company’s portfolio throughout its entire life cycle, at the same time that it will ensure that a pipeline of 2.5 GW of connected renewable projects is reached by 2023 .

It is also incorporated Javier Espelta as Head of Storage & New Technologies, who will lead business development in the field of batteries and new storage technologies, as well as innovation and technological diversification within the group. This new area will also manage the application of Next Geneneration funds within the framework of the Recovery Plan that seeks to promote investments in green energy within the European Union.

In addition, Luis RivasAs the new Director of Human Resources, IT and General Services, he will be in charge of the different areas at a global level, especially those related to the recruitment and retention of talent at a key moment of strong organizational growth and international expansion of the company.

Strong academic background and experience in their areas

Francisco L. Quintero, the new Power Generation & Equity Director of Grenergy is a Civil Engineer and MBA from IE Business School. His professional career has been linked to Grupo Aldesa, where he has held positions as Project Manager or Technical Director of Concessions, being in recent years CEO of Investment Activities and responsible for the investment strategy of the group, also collaborating with IE Business school as a teacher in the finance area.

Javier Espelta, Head of Storage & New Technologies, is an industrial engineer with a Master’s degree in Renewable Energies and green hydrogen systems from the Menendez Pelayo International University. In the last 13 years he has been responsible for the Aena Renewable Energy Department.

Finally, Luis Rivas has a degree in Business Administration and Management and has developed his professional career at Cintra, the subsidiary of the Ferrovial Group, where he has held financial positions of responsibility until joining the Human Resources area as Director of Operations first as Director of Development HR later.