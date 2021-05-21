Grenergy recovers 20.3% and leaves the Continuous line

Companies in the renewable sector are under the magnifying glass of the market. An immense magnifying glass that is punishing them with force since the exercise began after a dream 2020 for most of them. And that detailed writing is what is beginning to save Grenergy from the general burn: its projects are liked in the market.

Specifically, its Backlog, that Anglicism that means that the project in question that is in its order book (its pipeline) is placed in the final phase prior to construction, with certain guarantees such as the security of the land, the network and with a 90% probability of the environmental permit.

Barclays likes that very much, which sees how Grenergy, along with values ​​such as Solario and Orsted, are saved from the general of the sector, according to them. Currently, that Backlog, at the quarterly closing of Grenergy, reaches 448MW, that ensure the growth of the company in the short and medium term.

So much so that it grants a target price of 45.20 euros per share, which represents a potential of no less than 53% on its closing yesterday in the market. Possibilities of double-digit growth in the next five years, which the value does not show, in this beginning of coverage by the British entity. It will therefore overweight the stock, which incidentally just gained 391,000 euros, 89% less in the first quarter, thanks to the fact that its energy segment achieves black numbers on its balance for the first time.

Grenergy results

Against this, as Luis Padrón, Senior Analyst of Renta 4 draws in his report on the value, he clicks again on the development and construction activity, “taking ahead the first sales and EBITDA of energy of the group and consolidated in general” . The recommendation is to overweight with a PO of 29 euros per share.

As for its price, the truth is that the value moves only with advances since last day 12, with seven consecutive sessions upwards that far exceed 205 and greatly minimize the falls, still significant, that the value accumulates throughout the year. throughout the year, 24.3%.

Grenergy YTD quote

“Regarding its solvency and after the last capital increase in March 2021, the multiples continue to be very tight. With Net Debt / Equity> 6.9v and NFD / EBITDA> 9.5v estimated for 2021 and from an already very high 5.4v of 2020. In a valuation and comparison by multiples on estimation of results 2021 Grenergy is favored with fundamental undervaluation, ”Says María Mira, fundamental analyst of Investment Strategies.

In addition, the fundamental expert sees a “discount for PER (26v), also for the PEG ratio (0.39v) that takes into account the growth of EPS; also undervalued by P / sales (5v) and P / Cash Flow (25.6v). Based on our fundamental assessment, the recommendation is positive for an investment in Grenergy with a view to the medium / long term, without forgetting that the risk on its balance sheet is higher than the sector average “.

From the technical point of view, the premium indicators of Investment Strategies show us a slight improvement of one point, in consolidation mode to reach 5 of the 10 total score for the value. With an upward trend in the long term and a bearish trend in the medium term, slow and fast negative total moment for the value, growing business volume in both aspects, in the medium and long term. And the volatility of the value, measured in terms of the range of amplitude that is shown both in the medium and long term increasing.

